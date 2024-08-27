Harbour Investments Inc. Has $1.68 Million Stock Holdings in VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CFO)

Harbour Investments Inc. reduced its position in shares of VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CFO – Free Report) by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,182 shares of the company’s stock after selling 270 shares during the period. Harbour Investments Inc. owned about 0.40% of VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF worth $1,682,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $2,808,000. Calton & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,385,000. Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in shares of VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 184,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,217,000 after acquiring an additional 13,975 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its stake in shares of VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF by 354.8% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 281,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,078,000 after acquiring an additional 219,561 shares during the period. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF by 349.6% in the first quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 1,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 909 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ:CFO traded up $0.04 on Tuesday, reaching $67.93. 12,380 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 18,721. The firm has a market capitalization of $448.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.50 and a beta of 0.69. VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF has a 1-year low of $55.78 and a 1-year high of $68.32. The company’s 50 day moving average is $65.45 and its 200-day moving average is $64.56.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 8th were paid a dividend of $0.0426 per share. This represents a $0.51 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 8th.

The VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (CFO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of the largest US stocks by market cap, screened for positive earnings and weighted by volatility. The fund can move to 75% cash maximum in market downturns.

