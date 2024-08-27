Harbour Investments Inc. Has $1.78 Million Stake in Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:XMLV)

Harbour Investments Inc. lifted its stake in Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:XMLV – Free Report) by 1.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 32,144 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 501 shares during the period. Harbour Investments Inc. owned 0.22% of Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF worth $1,775,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of XMLV. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $26,760,000. DORVAL Corp bought a new position in Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $10,825,000. RWA Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF in the first quarter worth about $5,650,000. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF by 501.2% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 63,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,575,000 after purchasing an additional 52,850 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Waverly Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $2,097,000.

Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF Stock Performance

Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF stock traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $59.58. 19,677 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 41,456. Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF has a fifty-two week low of $47.35 and a fifty-two week high of $60.19. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $57.05 and its 200-day moving average is $55.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $859.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.33 and a beta of 0.72.

Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF Company Profile

The Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF (XMLV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P MidCap 400 Low Volatility index. The fund tracks a volatility-weighted index of the 80 least volatile S&P 400 companies. XMLV was launched on Feb 15, 2013 and is managed by Invesco.

