Harbour Investments Inc. Increases Holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Harbour Investments Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Free Report) by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 47,391 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,413 shares during the period. Harbour Investments Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $5,621,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,276,000. Bailard Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 6,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $772,000 after purchasing an additional 471 shares during the last quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 16,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,794,000 after purchasing an additional 367 shares in the last quarter. Opinicus Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $1,289,000. Finally, Transcend Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 17.0% in the 4th quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC now owns 123,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,798,000 after buying an additional 17,944 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Stock Down 0.0 %

VYM traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $125.88. 631,613 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 947,539. The company’s 50-day moving average is $121.25 and its 200 day moving average is $118.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.00 billion, a PE ratio of 15.88 and a beta of 0.70. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 52 week low of $98.40 and a 52 week high of $126.57.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Profile

The Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund (VYM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Custom High Dividend Yield index. The fund tracks the FTSE High Dividend Yield Index. The index selects high-dividend-paying US companies, excluding REITS, and weights them by market cap. VYM was launched on Nov 10, 2006 and is managed by Vanguard.

