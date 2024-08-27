Harbour Investments Inc. Lowers Position in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

Harbour Investments Inc. lowered its stake in shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Free Report) by 4.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,935 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,406 shares during the period. Harbour Investments Inc.’s holdings in General Mills were worth $2,020,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in GIS. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of General Mills by 16.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 60,298,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,219,113,000 after purchasing an additional 8,444,312 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in General Mills during the 4th quarter worth approximately $377,205,000. Capital Research Global Investors raised its holdings in General Mills by 22.3% in the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 13,650,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $955,118,000 after buying an additional 2,488,341 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in General Mills by 106.9% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,442,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $224,254,000 after buying an additional 1,778,345 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management grew its stake in General Mills by 165.6% during the fourth quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,049,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,381,000 after buying an additional 654,550 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.71% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on GIS shares. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of General Mills from $71.00 to $68.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on General Mills from $70.00 to $63.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on General Mills in a report on Monday, August 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $76.00 target price on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded General Mills from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $62.00 to $70.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, Argus reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of General Mills in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, General Mills presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $69.71.

NYSE:GIS traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $71.03. The stock had a trading volume of 1,930,179 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,969,427. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $66.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $67.31. General Mills, Inc. has a 1-year low of $60.33 and a 1-year high of $74.45. The company has a market capitalization of $39.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 0.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.38.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, June 26th. The company reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.02. General Mills had a return on equity of 26.56% and a net margin of 12.57%. The company had revenue of $4.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.85 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.12 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that General Mills, Inc. will post 4.49 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 10th were given a $0.60 dividend. This is an increase from General Mills’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 10th. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.68%.

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates through four segments: North America Retail; International; Pet; and North America Foodservice. It offers grain, ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, bakery flour, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit and savory snacks, ice cream and frozen desserts, unbaked and fully baked frozen dough products, frozen hot snacks, ethnic meals, side dish mixes, frozen breakfast and entrees, nutrition bars, and frozen and shelf-stable vegetables.

