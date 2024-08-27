Harbour Investments Inc. Purchases 3,935 Shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Harbour Investments Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 7.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 56,818 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,935 shares during the quarter. Harbour Investments Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $9,114,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Independent Wealth Network Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Independent Wealth Network Inc. now owns 2,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $352,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC now owns 4,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $783,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 34.6% in the 2nd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 249 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the period. Petix & Botte Co boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Petix & Botte Co now owns 6,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $911,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the period. Finally, Global Wealth Strategies & Associates boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates now owns 1,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the period.

Vanguard Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of Vanguard Value ETF stock traded up $0.08 on Tuesday, reaching $170.79. The company had a trading volume of 1,007,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,067,587. The firm has a market cap of $121.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.44 and a beta of 0.70. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $164.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $160.60. Vanguard Value ETF has a 1 year low of $131.42 and a 1 year high of $171.57.

Vanguard Value ETF Profile

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

