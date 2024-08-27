Harbour Investments Inc. Raises Position in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FHLC)

Harbour Investments Inc. boosted its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FHLC – Free Report) by 14.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 624,569 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 77,883 shares during the period. Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF makes up about 1.4% of Harbour Investments Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Harbour Investments Inc. owned about 1.39% of Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF worth $42,845,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF by 4,727.3% during the 1st quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 520 shares during the last quarter. American National Bank grew its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF by 160.0% in the 4th quarter. American National Bank now owns 598 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 368 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $46,000. Partnership Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $81,000. Finally, Mather Group LLC. bought a new position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $184,000.

FHLC traded up $0.02 on Tuesday, hitting $73.50. The company had a trading volume of 92,473 shares, compared to its average volume of 135,688. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $70.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $68.78. Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF has a 12-month low of $57.32 and a 12-month high of $73.79. The company has a market cap of $3.31 billion, a PE ratio of 23.99 and a beta of 0.59.

The Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF (FHLC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI US IMI 25\u002F50 Health Care index, a market-cap-weighted index of stocks in the broad US health care sector. FHLC was launched on Oct 21, 2013 and is managed by Fidelity.

