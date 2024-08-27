Harbour Investments Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – April (BATS:FAPR)

Harbour Investments Inc. increased its stake in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – April (BATS:FAPR – Free Report) by 3.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 33,917 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,037 shares during the quarter. Harbour Investments Inc.’s holdings in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – April were worth $1,323,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – April during the 2nd quarter worth $208,000. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. increased its position in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – April by 46.3% during the 2nd quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 31,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,236,000 after buying an additional 10,018 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – April by 497.7% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 149,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,836,000 after buying an additional 124,544 shares in the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management acquired a new position in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – April during the 2nd quarter valued at about $473,000. Finally, SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. increased its position in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – April by 38.6% during the 2nd quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 4,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,000 after buying an additional 1,233 shares in the last quarter.

BATS:FAPR traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $39.91. 19,060 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $39.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $37.80. The company has a market cap of $566.72 million, a P/E ratio of 24.72 and a beta of 0.53.

The FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – April (FAPR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the SPY over a specific holding period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. FAPR was launched on Apr 16, 2021 and is managed by First Trust.

