Harbour Investments Inc. Raises Stock Position in Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:XMHQ)

Harbour Investments Inc. lifted its position in Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:XMHQ – Free Report) by 10.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 47,538 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,588 shares during the period. Harbour Investments Inc. owned 0.11% of Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF worth $4,613,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of XMHQ. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF in the 4th quarter worth $4,352,000. Truist Financial Corp grew its holdings in Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 4,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $369,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Principle Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF by 12.4% during the 4th quarter. Principle Wealth Partners LLC now owns 64,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,721,000 after acquiring an additional 7,109 shares in the last quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated purchased a new position in Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $670,000. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $4,924,000.

Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of XMHQ traded down $0.52 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $100.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 253,762 shares, compared to its average volume of 399,754. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.29 and a beta of 1.15. The company’s 50-day moving average is $98.84 and its 200-day moving average is $102.82. Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF has a 52-week low of $75.29 and a 52-week high of $110.61.

Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF Company Profile

The Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF (XMHQ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P MidCap 400 Quality index. The fund tracks the S&P mid-cap 400 Quality Index, which screens stocks based on fundamental factors and weights them using a multi-factor approach. XMHQ was launched on Dec 1, 2006 and is managed by Invesco.

