Harbour Investments Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV)

Harbour Investments Inc. trimmed its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV – Free Report) by 13.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,916 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,517 shares during the period. Harbour Investments Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF were worth $1,924,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of USMV. Sage Capital Advisors llc grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Sage Capital Advisors llc now owns 5,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $448,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the period. Independence Bank of Kentucky boosted its position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 2.4% during the second quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 5,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $441,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Phillips Wealth Planners LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Phillips Wealth Planners LLC now owns 5,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $464,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 1.3% in the first quarter. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. now owns 10,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $907,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the period. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $355,000 after buying an additional 151 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Stock Performance

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF stock traded up $0.18 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $90.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,227,314 shares. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $86.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $83.51. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF has a 12-month low of $47.44 and a 12-month high of $55.45. The company has a market capitalization of $26.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.30 and a beta of 0.59.

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Company Profile

The iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (USMV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Minimum Volatility (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of US-listed firms selected and weighted to create a low-volatility portfolio subject to various constraints. USMV was launched on Oct 18, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding USMV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.