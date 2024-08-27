Harbour Investments Inc. Sells 1,234 Shares of T. Rowe Price Blue Chip Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:TCHP)

Harbour Investments Inc. reduced its stake in T. Rowe Price Blue Chip Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:TCHP – Free Report) by 3.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 36,581 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,234 shares during the period. Harbour Investments Inc. owned approximately 0.23% of T. Rowe Price Blue Chip Growth ETF worth $1,416,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Blue Chip Growth ETF by 122.8% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 571 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Blue Chip Growth ETF by 244.0% during the 4th quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 3,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 2,501 shares during the period. Steph & Co. boosted its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Blue Chip Growth ETF by 13.7% during the 1st quarter. Steph & Co. now owns 4,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,000 after purchasing an additional 515 shares during the period. Sapient Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of T. Rowe Price Blue Chip Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $202,000. Finally, Destination Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of T. Rowe Price Blue Chip Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $211,000.

Shares of TCHP stock traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $38.76. 59,974 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 103,536. T. Rowe Price Blue Chip Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $26.15 and a 12-month high of $40.43. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $38.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $612.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.31 and a beta of 1.27.

The T. Rowe Price Blue Chip Growth ETF (TCHP) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 Growth index. The ETF currently has 291.89m in AUM and 78 holdings. TCHP is an actively-managed, non-transparent fund that focus on companies with potential for above-average growth TCHP was launched on Aug 4, 2020 and is managed by T.

