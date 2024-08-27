Harbour Investments Inc. Sells 64 Shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM)

Harbour Investments Inc. reduced its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM – Free Report) by 0.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 36,317 shares of the company’s stock after selling 64 shares during the quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. owned approximately 0.07% of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF worth $7,077,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of MTUM. LS Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 5.2% during the second quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $516,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 917.8% during the 2nd quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,158,000 after purchasing an additional 9,986 shares during the last quarter. Bryant Woods Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 264.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bryant Woods Investment Advisors LLC now owns 41,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,006,000 after purchasing an additional 29,803 shares during the period. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 13.1% in the 2nd quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC now owns 7,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,409,000 after purchasing an additional 837 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Merchants Corp bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $426,000.

iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF Price Performance

BATS MTUM traded up $0.65 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $196.72. 416,543 shares of the stock were exchanged. The stock has a market cap of $10.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.53 and a beta of 1.10. iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF has a one year low of $81.37 and a one year high of $113.60. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $192.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $187.54.

iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF Company Profile

The iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (MTUM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Momentum SR Variant index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap US equities, selected and weighted based on price appreciation over 6- and 12-month periods and low volatility over the past 3 years.

