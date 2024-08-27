Harbour Investments Inc. Trims Holdings in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE)

Harbour Investments Inc. reduced its stake in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE – Free Report) by 1.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 363,852 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,384 shares during the quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. owned approximately 0.12% of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF worth $6,316,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in FPE. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 1,480.0% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,799,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,336,000 after acquiring an additional 1,685,412 shares during the period. Magnus Financial Group LLC increased its stake in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 16.5% during the fourth quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 1,368,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,068,000 after buying an additional 193,706 shares during the period. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $222,000. Choreo LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $925,000. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC lifted its stake in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 35.8% in the fourth quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 475,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,012,000 after acquiring an additional 125,271 shares during the period.

Get First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF alerts:

First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA FPE remained flat at $17.79 during trading on Tuesday. 699,348 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,238,094. First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF has a 1-year low of $15.46 and a 1-year high of $17.81. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.34.

First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF Company Profile

The First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (FPE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that attempts to generate income by investing globally in preferred equities and income producing debt across the market cap spectrum.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.