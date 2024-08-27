Harbour Investments Inc. Trims Stake in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAS)

Harbour Investments Inc. reduced its stake in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAS – Free Report) by 5.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 21,797 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,192 shares during the period. Harbour Investments Inc.’s holdings in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF were worth $1,310,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Private Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. FAS Wealth Partners Inc. lifted its position in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 49.4% during the 1st quarter. FAS Wealth Partners Inc. now owns 644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares during the period. First United Bank & Trust bought a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $45,000. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, EdgeRock Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $58,000.

Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of DFAS stock traded down $0.35 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $63.88. 409,041 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 284,645. The stock has a market cap of $8.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.98 and a beta of 1.13. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $61.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $60.76. Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $48.66 and a 12-month high of $66.46.

Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF Profile

The Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (DFAS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund actively invests in small-cap US companies, selected using multiple factors and weighted by market capitalization. DFAS was launched on Dec 15, 1998 and is managed by Dimensional.

