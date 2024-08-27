Harbour Investments Inc. Trims Stock Position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Harbour Investments Inc. reduced its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 95,226 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 8,330 shares during the period. Harbour Investments Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $10,157,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Pathstone Holdings LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $230,235,000. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $145,477,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 12.3% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,427,455 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,128,772,000 after buying an additional 1,141,026 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 33.3% in the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,614,870 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $391,310,000 after acquiring an additional 902,096 shares during the period. Finally, J.Safra Asset Management Corp purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter worth $78,567,000.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Trading Down 0.6 %

NYSEARCA:IJR traded down $0.72 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $115.69. 2,554,107 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,873,423. The firm has a market cap of $83.93 billion, a PE ratio of 12.95 and a beta of 1.16. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $87.32 and a twelve month high of $120.74. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $110.81 and its 200-day moving average is $108.50.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

