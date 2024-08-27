Haynes International, Inc. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.22 (NASDAQ:HAYN)

Haynes International, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAYNGet Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, August 27th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be given a dividend of 0.22 per share by the basic materials company on Monday, September 16th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th.

Haynes International has a dividend payout ratio of 23.0% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Haynes International to earn $4.67 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.88 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 18.8%.

Shares of NASDAQ HAYN traded up $0.13 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $60.09. The company had a trading volume of 23,904 shares, compared to its average volume of 161,067. Haynes International has a one year low of $41.15 and a one year high of $60.86. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $59.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $59.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 7.63. The firm has a market cap of $768.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.26, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.40.

Haynes International (NASDAQ:HAYNGet Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by ($0.33). The business had revenue of $153.92 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $159.35 million. Haynes International had a net margin of 6.11% and a return on equity of 8.51%. On average, research analysts predict that Haynes International will post 3.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Haynes International in a research report on Sunday. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Haynes International, Inc develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes nickel and cobalt-based alloys in sheet, coil, and plate forms in the United States, Europe, China, and internationally. The company offers high-temperature resistant alloys used by manufacturers of equipment, including jet engines for the aerospace market, gas turbine engines for power generation, and industrial heating equipment.

