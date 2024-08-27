Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:HENKY) Short Interest Down 88.3% in August

Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:HENKY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,100 shares, a decrease of 88.3% from the July 31st total of 34,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 249,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Henkel AG & Co. KGaA Stock Up 1.0 %

OTCMKTS:HENKY traded up $0.20 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $20.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 20,433 shares, compared to its average volume of 148,827. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.86. Henkel AG & Co. KGaA has a twelve month low of $15.40 and a twelve month high of $20.76.

Get Henkel AG & Co. KGaA alerts:

About Henkel AG & Co. KGaA

(Get Free Report)

Featured Articles

Henkel AG & Co KGaA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the adhesive technologies and beauty care, and laundry and home care businesses worldwide. It operates in two segments, Adhesive Technologies and Consumer Brands segments. The company offers adhesives, sealants, and functional coatings for various business areas, including packaging and consumer goods; mobility and electronics; and craftsmen, construction, and professional industries.

Receive News & Ratings for Henkel AG & Co. KGaA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Henkel AG & Co. KGaA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.