Herald (LON:HRI) Stock Price Up 0.5%

Herald (LON:HRI – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded up 0.5% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as GBX 2,175 ($28.68) and last traded at GBX 2,175 ($28.68). 224,353 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 180% from the average session volume of 80,266 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 2,165 ($28.55).

Herald Stock Up 0.5 %

The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 2,189.50 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 2,144.15. The stock has a market capitalization of £1.20 billion, a PE ratio of 2,685.19 and a beta of 0.88.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Christopher Metcalfe purchased 2,220 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 2,263 ($29.84) per share, with a total value of £50,238.60 ($66,251.62). 5.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Herald Company Profile

Herald Investment Trust PLC is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Herald Investment Management Limited. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the technology, telecommunications, and multi-media sectors.

