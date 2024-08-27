Hermez Network Trading Down 0.2% Over Last 7 Days (HEZ)

Hermez Network (HEZ) traded down 0.1% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on August 26th. Hermez Network has a total market cap of $142.78 million and $7,314.33 worth of Hermez Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Hermez Network token can now be purchased for about $3.91 or 0.00006155 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Hermez Network has traded down 0.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.31 or 0.00008421 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $63,162.56 or 1.00123650 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.00 or 0.00007921 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000063 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00000919 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.41 or 0.00011741 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.58 or 0.00007255 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0261 or 0.00000041 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0232 or 0.00000037 BTC.

Hermez Network Token Profile

Hermez Network is a token. It was first traded on October 14th, 2020. Hermez Network’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 36,534,435 tokens. Hermez Network’s official message board is blog.hermez.io. Hermez Network’s official Twitter account is @hermez_network and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Hermez Network is hermez.io.

Buying and Selling Hermez Network

According to CryptoCompare, “Hermez Network (HEZ) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. Hermez Network has a current supply of 100,000,000 with 4,700,000 in circulation. The last known price of Hermez Network is 3.9249765 USD and is down -0.93 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 14 active market(s) with $8,261.09 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://hermez.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hermez Network directly using U.S. dollars.

