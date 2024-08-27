HI Price Reaches $0.0005 on Exchanges (HI)

HI (HI) traded 1.1% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on August 27th. One HI token can currently be bought for $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges. HI has a total market capitalization of $1.33 million and $215,885.97 worth of HI was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, HI has traded down 0.3% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5.38 or 0.00009012 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $59,415.32 or 0.99551300 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000067 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.69 or 0.00007860 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $4.57 or 0.00007649 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00000946 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.17 or 0.00012006 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0245 or 0.00000041 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0213 or 0.00000036 BTC.

HI Token Profile

HI is a token. Its genesis date was July 31st, 2021. HI’s total supply is 9,833,337,402 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,768,384,825 tokens. HI’s official website is www.hi.com. The Reddit community for HI is https://reddit.com/r/hi_official. The official message board for HI is resources.hi.com. HI’s official Twitter account is @hi_com_official.

Buying and Selling HI

According to CryptoCompare, “HI (HI) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. HI has a current supply of 9,833,337,402 with 5,852,569,824.696 in circulation. The last known price of HI is 0.00048384 USD and is up 0.43 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 25 active market(s) with $269,190.12 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.hi.com/.”

