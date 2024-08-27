Highland Capital Management LLC Has $281,000 Stock Holdings in Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

Highland Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Free Report) by 93.3% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 22,386 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 313,089 shares during the quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $281,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of F. Olistico Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Ford Motor during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Fortis Group Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Ford Motor by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC now owns 2,172 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,086 shares in the last quarter. Family Firm Inc. bought a new position in shares of Ford Motor in the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Voisard Asset Management Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Ford Motor in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Financial Synergies Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Ford Motor by 1,997.9% in the 1st quarter. Financial Synergies Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 2,035 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,938 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.74% of the company’s stock.

Get Ford Motor alerts:

Ford Motor Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE F traded up $0.35 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $11.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 64,612,665 shares, compared to its average volume of 54,735,793. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $11.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.25. Ford Motor has a 12-month low of $9.49 and a 12-month high of $14.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.62, a PEG ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.62.

Ford Motor Announces Dividend

Ford Motor ( NYSE:F Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.21). Ford Motor had a net margin of 2.13% and a return on equity of 15.28%. The business had revenue of $47.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $47.79 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.72 earnings per share. Ford Motor’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Ford Motor will post 1.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 7th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 7th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.32%. Ford Motor’s dividend payout ratio is currently 61.86%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently weighed in on F. Evercore ISI raised Ford Motor to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Ford Motor from $13.00 to $10.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Ford Motor from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. StockNews.com raised Ford Motor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on Ford Motor from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.48.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on F

About Ford Motor

(Free Report)

Ford Motor Company develops, delivers, and services a range of Ford trucks, commercial cars and vans, sport utility vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through Ford Blue, Ford Model e, and Ford Pro; Ford Next; and Ford Credit segments. The company sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding F? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ford Motor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ford Motor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.