Highland Capital Management LLC Has $7.34 Million Stake in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO)

Highland Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO – Free Report) by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 47,181 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,085 shares during the quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software were worth $7,336,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TTWO. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 485.7% during the fourth quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 164 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. ORG Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 5,533.3% during the first quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 169 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 410.6% during the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 240 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. BOKF NA grew its holdings in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 466.7% during the first quarter. BOKF NA now owns 272 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fidelis Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software during the first quarter worth about $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.46% of the company’s stock.

TTWO has been the topic of several analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $185.00 target price on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Take-Two Interactive Software from $173.00 to $172.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 20th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $190.00 target price on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in a report on Wednesday. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $185.00 target price on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Take-Two Interactive Software from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $182.29.

NASDAQ TTWO traded up $0.69 on Friday, reaching $159.39. The company had a trading volume of 1,076,416 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,851,311. The company’s fifty day moving average is $151.27 and its 200 day moving average is $150.74. Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. has a 52-week low of $130.34 and a 52-week high of $171.59. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

In related news, Director Michael Sheresky sold 191 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.83, for a total value of $28,617.53. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 64,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,645,755.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 1.37% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc develops, publishes, and markets interactive entertainment solutions for consumers worldwide. The company offers its products under the Rockstar Games, 2K, Private Division, and Zynga names. It develops and publishes action/adventure products under the Grand Theft Auto, Max Payne, Midnight Club, LA Noire, and Red Dead Redemption names.

