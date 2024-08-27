Highland Capital Management LLC Reduces Stock Position in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Highland Capital Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Free Report) by 0.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 36,338 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 337 shares during the quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Danaher were worth $9,079,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Danaher during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Tsfg LLC increased its stake in Danaher by 733.3% during the first quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 100 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Danaher in the second quarter valued at $25,000. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Danaher in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Richardson Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Danaher during the 4th quarter worth $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.05% of the company’s stock.

Danaher stock traded up $1.65 during trading on Friday, reaching $269.48. The stock had a trading volume of 1,464,013 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,820,898. Danaher Co. has a 52-week low of $182.09 and a 52-week high of $281.70. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $258.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $254.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock has a market cap of $199.60 billion, a PE ratio of 45.67, a P/E/G ratio of 4.62 and a beta of 0.83.

Danaher ( NYSE:DHR Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The conglomerate reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.15. Danaher had a net margin of 16.94% and a return on equity of 11.06%. The firm had revenue of $5.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.59 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.05 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Danaher Co. will post 7.59 EPS for the current year.

DHR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Danaher from $271.00 to $278.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. SVB Leerink boosted their price target on shares of Danaher from $275.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Danaher from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on shares of Danaher from $266.00 to $260.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, TD Cowen upped their price target on Danaher from $290.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $276.88.

In related news, SVP Brian W. Ellis sold 9,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.16, for a total value of $2,641,536.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 20,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,566,486.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Brian W. Ellis sold 9,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.16, for a total value of $2,641,536.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 20,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,566,486.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Matthew Mcgrew sold 16,172 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $279.84, for a total transaction of $4,525,572.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 29,407 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,229,254.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 38,707 shares of company stock worth $10,786,944. 11.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The Biotechnology segments offers bioprocess technologies, consumables, and services that advance, accelerate, and integrate the development and manufacture of therapeutics; cell line and cell culture media development services; cell culture media, process liquids and buffers for manufacturing, chromatography resins, filtration technologies, aseptic fill finish; single-use hardware and consumables and services, such as the design and installation of full manufacturing suites; lab filtration, separation, and purification; lab-scale protein purification and analytical tools; reagents, membranes, and services; and healthcare filtration solutions.

