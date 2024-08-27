Hills Bank & Trust Co Boosts Holdings in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC)

Hills Bank & Trust Co grew its position in shares of Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC – Free Report) by 1.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 13,074 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after buying an additional 214 shares during the quarter. Hills Bank & Trust Co’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $2,807,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its position in Norfolk Southern by 6.6% in the second quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 17,891 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $3,841,000 after purchasing an additional 1,104 shares during the period. Wedgewood Investors Inc. PA acquired a new stake in shares of Norfolk Southern in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $803,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC boosted its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern by 12.6% in the second quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 651 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $140,000 after buying an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Northcape Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern by 17.3% in the second quarter. Northcape Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,392 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $728,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AMG National Trust Bank grew its holdings in Norfolk Southern by 10.9% during the second quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 20,207 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $4,338,000 after acquiring an additional 1,979 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.10% of the company’s stock.

Get Norfolk Southern alerts:

Insider Activity at Norfolk Southern

In other news, Director Sameh Fahmy bought 700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $245.15 per share, with a total value of $171,605.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,887,655. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Norfolk Southern news, Director Sameh Fahmy bought 700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $245.15 per share, with a total value of $171,605.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,700 shares in the company, valued at $1,887,655. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard H. Anderson purchased 2,000 shares of Norfolk Southern stock in a transaction on Monday, July 29th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $247.48 per share, for a total transaction of $494,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $742,440. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders purchased 10,350 shares of company stock worth $2,353,715. 0.19% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Norfolk Southern from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern from $288.00 to $285.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 8th. Susquehanna upped their target price on shares of Norfolk Southern from $245.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Norfolk Southern from $305.00 to $275.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Finally, TD Cowen boosted their price target on Norfolk Southern from $251.00 to $253.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $264.24.

Get Our Latest Report on Norfolk Southern

Norfolk Southern Trading Up 1.5 %

NYSE:NSC traded up $3.55 on Friday, reaching $240.65. The stock had a trading volume of 637,175 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,273,126. Norfolk Southern Co. has a 12-month low of $183.09 and a 12-month high of $263.66. The company has a market cap of $54.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.75, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.32. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $229.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $238.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.54.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The railroad operator reported $3.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.86 by $0.20. Norfolk Southern had a return on equity of 19.64% and a net margin of 14.85%. The firm had revenue of $3.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.04 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.95 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 11.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Norfolk Southern Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 20th. Investors of record on Friday, August 2nd were given a $1.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 2nd. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.24%. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio is presently 86.96%.

Norfolk Southern Profile

(Free Report)

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports agriculture, forest, and consumer products comprising soybeans, wheat, corn, fertilizers, livestock and poultry feed, food products, food oils, flour, sweeteners, ethanol, lumber and wood products, pulp board and paper products, wood fibers, wood pulp, beverages, and canned goods; chemicals consist of sulfur and related chemicals, petroleum products comprising crude oil, chlorine and bleaching compounds, plastics, rubber, industrial chemicals, chemical wastes, sand, and natural gas liquids; metals and construction materials, such as steel, aluminum products, machinery, scrap metals, cement, aggregates, minerals, clay, transportation equipment, and military-related products; and automotive, including finished motor vehicles and automotive parts, as well as coal.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NSC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Norfolk Southern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Norfolk Southern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.