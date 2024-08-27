Hills Bank & Trust Co Grows Position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Hills Bank & Trust Co raised its holdings in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,314 shares of the software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the period. Hills Bank & Trust Co’s holdings in Adobe were worth $4,063,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ADBE. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Adobe during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,468,000. GUNN & Co INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT INC. bought a new stake in shares of Adobe during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $635,000. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Adobe by 41.2% during the 4th quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. now owns 3,018 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,801,000 after buying an additional 880 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its holdings in Adobe by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 622,423 shares of the software company’s stock worth $371,338,000 after purchasing an additional 7,661 shares during the period. Finally, Wisconsin Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Adobe by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Wisconsin Capital Management LLC now owns 10,309 shares of the software company’s stock worth $6,150,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.79% of the company’s stock.

Adobe Stock Up 0.2 %

ADBE stock traded up $0.86 during trading on Friday, reaching $558.30. 2,023,465 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,250,660. Adobe Inc. has a 12 month low of $433.97 and a 12 month high of $638.25. The company has a market capitalization of $247.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.16. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $546.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $520.08.

Insider Buying and Selling

Adobe ( NASDAQ:ADBE Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 13th. The software company reported $4.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.39 by $0.09. Adobe had a return on equity of 40.67% and a net margin of 24.86%. The firm had revenue of $5.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.29 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.04 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Adobe Inc. will post 14.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Scott Belsky sold 481 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $537.00, for a total transaction of $258,297.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,658 shares in the company, valued at $10,556,346. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 97 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $537.00, for a total value of $52,089.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,797 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,501,989. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Scott Belsky sold 481 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $537.00, for a total value of $258,297.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 19,658 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,556,346. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 27,523 shares of company stock valued at $14,994,277 over the last quarter. 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on ADBE shares. Melius cut shares of Adobe from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $510.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, June 10th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Adobe from $525.00 to $545.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 14th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Adobe from $630.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 14th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Adobe from $700.00 to $635.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Adobe from $675.00 to $700.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $601.38.

Adobe Company Profile

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

