Hills Bank & Trust Co Has $3.19 Million Stake in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Hills Bank & Trust Co lowered its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Free Report) by 6.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,160 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 481 shares during the period. Hills Bank & Trust Co’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $3,185,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Creekmur Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 200.0% during the 1st quarter. Creekmur Asset Management LLC now owns 63 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Able Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 380.0% in the 1st quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 72 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the period. MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intuitive Surgical in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, LRI Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Intuitive Surgical during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Institutional investors own 83.64% of the company’s stock.

Get Intuitive Surgical alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $425.00 to $410.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 19th. BTIG Research upped their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $451.00 to $459.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $450.00 to $515.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $430.00 to $490.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, Redburn Atlantic upgraded shares of Intuitive Surgical from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $380.00 to $510.00 in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $444.70.

Intuitive Surgical Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of ISRG traded down $3.88 on Friday, hitting $486.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,155,222 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,536,912. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $449.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $411.38. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $254.85 and a fifty-two week high of $493.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $172.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 87.82, a P/E/G ratio of 4.97 and a beta of 1.39.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 18th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $2.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.97 billion. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 27.65% and a return on equity of 13.04%. The firm’s revenue was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.18 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 5.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Robert Desantis sold 240 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $464.76, for a total value of $111,542.40. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,506 shares in the company, valued at $2,558,968.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Robert Desantis sold 240 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $464.76, for a total transaction of $111,542.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,558,968.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Amal M. Johnson sold 2,943 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $443.30, for a total transaction of $1,304,631.90. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 12,275 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,441,507.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 15,309 shares of company stock worth $6,642,470. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Intuitive Surgical Profile

(Free Report)

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System that enables complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ISRG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Intuitive Surgical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuitive Surgical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.