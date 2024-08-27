Hims & Hers Health (NYSE:HIMS) Shares Gap Down to $16.05

Hims & Hers Health, Inc. (NYSE:HIMS – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $16.05, but opened at $14.82. Hims & Hers Health shares last traded at $15.15, with a volume of 3,776,513 shares trading hands.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Hims & Hers Health from $13.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Hims & Hers Health from $14.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 27th. TD Cowen increased their price objective on Hims & Hers Health from $15.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Bank of America lifted their target price on Hims & Hers Health from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. Finally, Imperial Capital downgraded Hims & Hers Health from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $20.29.

The company has a market cap of $3.25 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,515.00 and a beta of 1.08. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $19.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.56.

Hims & Hers Health (NYSE:HIMS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.02. Hims & Hers Health had a negative net margin of 0.24% and a negative return on equity of 0.70%. The company had revenue of $315.65 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $302.43 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.03) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 51.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Hims & Hers Health, Inc. will post 0.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Soleil Boughton sold 2,334 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.30, for a total transaction of $40,378.20. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 164,475 shares in the company, valued at $2,845,417.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Hims & Hers Health news, CEO Andrew Dudum sold 188,888 shares of Hims & Hers Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.47, for a total transaction of $3,110,985.36. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 33,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $551,777.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Soleil Boughton sold 2,334 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.30, for a total value of $40,378.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 164,475 shares in the company, valued at $2,845,417.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 966,516 shares of company stock valued at $19,217,516 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 17.71% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Creative Planning acquired a new stake in shares of Hims & Hers Health during the 2nd quarter worth about $443,000. Scientech Research LLC acquired a new position in Hims & Hers Health during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,474,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in Hims & Hers Health by 44.9% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 116,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,352,000 after acquiring an additional 36,081 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. acquired a new stake in Hims & Hers Health in the 2nd quarter valued at about $242,000. Finally, Nkcfo LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hims & Hers Health during the second quarter valued at approximately $606,000. 63.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Hims & Hers Health, Inc operates a telehealth platform that connects consumers to licensed healthcare professionals in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers a range of curated prescription and non-prescription health and wellness products and services available to purchase on its websites and mobile application directly by customers.

