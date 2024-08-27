Hochschild Mining (OTCMKTS:HCHDF) Sets New 52-Week High at $2.54

Hochschild Mining plc (OTCMKTS:HCHDF – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $2.54 and last traded at $2.53, with a volume of 32287 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $2.45.

Hochschild Mining Trading Up 4.1 %

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $2.29 and a 200 day moving average of $1.94.

Hochschild Mining Company Profile

Hochschild Mining plc, a precious metals company, engages in the exploration, mining, processing, and sale of gold and silver in the Americas. The company holds 100% interests in the Inmaculada gold/silver underground operation and Pallancata silver/gold property, which are located in the Department of Ayacucho in southern Peru.

