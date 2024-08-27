Horizen (ZEN) Trading 5.4% Higher Over Last Week

Horizen (ZEN) traded 4.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on August 27th. One Horizen coin can now be bought for approximately $8.07 or 0.00013077 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Horizen has traded up 5.4% against the U.S. dollar. Horizen has a market cap of $124.04 million and $8.93 million worth of Horizen was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.64 or 0.00059348 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $22.79 or 0.00036923 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000280 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000398 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0681 or 0.00000110 BTC.

Horizen Coin Profile

Horizen (ZEN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 1st, 2017. Horizen’s total supply is 15,366,119 coins. Horizen’s official Twitter account is @horizenglobal and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Horizen is /r/Horizen/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Horizen is www.horizen.io. Horizen’s official message board is forum.horizen.global.

Buying and Selling Horizen

According to CryptoCompare, “Horizen is an ecosystem that rewards contributors and empowers everyone. Its scalable platform allows businesses and developers to create public or private blockchains easily and affordably using the largest node network in the industry. The Sidechain SDK provides all the necessary components for quick deployment of a fully customizable blockchain. The native cryptocurrency, ZEN, is a mineable PoW coin traded on various exchanges, and integrated on major wallets including Sphere by Horizen, a multifunctional wallet that serves as an interface with most Horizen products and services.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Horizen directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Horizen should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Horizen using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

