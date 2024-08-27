HPQ Silicon (CVE:HPQ) Stock Price Down 1.4%

HPQ Silicon Inc. (CVE:HPQ – Get Free Report)’s share price traded down 1.4% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.36 and last traded at C$0.36. 77,686 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 60% from the average session volume of 192,882 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.36.

HPQ Silicon Price Performance

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$0.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.30. The firm has a market capitalization of C$130.88 million, a PE ratio of -8.88 and a beta of 2.16.

About HPQ Silicon

HPQ Silicon Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides silica and silicon-based solutions in Canada. It is also developing a portfolio of silicon and silica products primarily for battery and electric vehicle manufacturers, and hydrogen applications; and carbon particles for capacitor applications.

