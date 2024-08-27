Huadian Power International Co. Limited (OTCMKTS:HPIFF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Huadian Power International Co. Limited (OTCMKTS:HPIFF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 352,000 shares, a growth of 700.0% from the July 31st total of 44,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.

Huadian Power International Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS HPIFF remained flat at $0.45 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. Huadian Power International has a fifty-two week low of $0.45 and a fifty-two week high of $0.45. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $0.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.50.

About Huadian Power International

Huadian Power International Corporation Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the generation and sale of electricity, heat, and coal to power grid companies in the People's Republic of China. The company is involved in the construction and operation of power plants, including coal- or gas-fired generating units and various renewable energy projects.

