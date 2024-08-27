HUB Cyber Security Ltd. (NASDAQ:HUBC) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

HUB Cyber Security Ltd. (NASDAQ:HUBC – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,850,000 shares, an increase of 208.9% from the July 31st total of 598,900 shares. Approximately 19.7% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 825,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.2 days.

HUB Cyber Security Stock Performance

NASDAQ HUBC traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $0.51. 332,966 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,476,293. HUB Cyber Security has a 1 year low of $0.47 and a 1 year high of $9.40. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.94.

Get HUB Cyber Security alerts:

About HUB Cyber Security

(Get Free Report)

Featured Articles

HUB Cyber Security Ltd. provides cyber security solutions in Israel and internationally. The company offers HUB Secure File Vault, a super charged managed file transfer backed by dedicated hardware driven security, which creates a secure enclave to protect the organization's data driven workflows; HUB Guard, a recurring security assessment, continuous network, and infrastructure monitoring and analysis, and planned incident response; D.Storm, a powerful SaaS DDoS simulation platform; RAM Commander, a software tool for reliability prediction and analysis, reliability block diagram, Markov chains analysis, maintainability prediction, spares optimization, FMEA/FMECA, testability, fault tree analysis, event tree analysis, and safety assessment; and Safety Commander designs to evaluate the safety of highly integrated systems in a model-based design environment.

Receive News & Ratings for HUB Cyber Security Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HUB Cyber Security and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.