HUB Cyber Security Ltd. (NASDAQ:HUBC) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

HUB Cyber Security Ltd. (NASDAQ:HUBC – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,850,000 shares, an increase of 208.9% from the July 31st total of 598,900 shares. Approximately 19.7% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 825,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.2 days.
HUB Cyber Security Stock Performance
NASDAQ HUBC traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $0.51. 332,966 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,476,293. HUB Cyber Security has a 1 year low of $0.47 and a 1 year high of $9.40. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.94.
About HUB Cyber Security
