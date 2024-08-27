Huddled Group (LON:HUD) Stock Price Up 8.3%

Huddled Group Plc (LON:HUD – Get Free Report) shot up 8.3% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as GBX 3.40 ($0.04) and last traded at GBX 3.38 ($0.04). 178,680 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 62% from the average session volume of 468,072 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 3.12 ($0.04).
The stock has a market capitalization of £10.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -300.00 and a beta of 2.30. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 2.98 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 2.92.
Huddled Group Company Profile
Huddled Group Plc engages in the production of virtual reality (VR) experiences to partner sites on a revenue share basis. It offers solutions for edutainment, and leisure and entertainment industries, as well as sells virtual and augmented reality consumer products. The company is also involved in the design and development of software; and provision of in-home virtual reality equipment and experiences, as well as location-based entertainment services.
