Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBANL) Short Interest Up 603.2% in August

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBANL – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 43,600 shares, a growth of 603.2% from the July 31st total of 6,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 21,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.0 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Huntington Bancshares stock. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBANL – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,000.

Huntington Bancshares Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of HBANL stock traded down $0.09 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $25.44. The company had a trading volume of 7,793 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,688. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $24.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.84. Huntington Bancshares has a 52 week low of $20.77 and a 52 week high of $25.67.

Huntington Bancshares Announces Dividend

Huntington Bancshares Company Profile

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 1st will be given a dividend of $0.4298 per share. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 1st.

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated operates as the bank holding company for The Huntington National Bank that provides commercial, consumer, and mortgage banking services in the United States. The company offers financial products and services to consumer and business customers, including deposits, lending, payments, mortgage banking, dealer financing, investment management, trust, brokerage, insurance, and other financial products and services.

