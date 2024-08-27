Hut 8 (NASDAQ:HUT) Trading Down 4.4%

Hut 8 Corp. (NASDAQ:HUT – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded down 4.4% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $11.54 and last traded at $11.55. 385,929 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 92% from the average session volume of 5,032,375 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.08.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on shares of Hut 8 in a research note on Friday. Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 price objective on shares of Hut 8 in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price on shares of Hut 8 in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Craig Hallum upped their price target on Hut 8 from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 14th. Finally, HC Wainwright upgraded Hut 8 from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $7.50 to $13.50 in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.08.

Hut 8 Price Performance

Insider Transactions at Hut 8

The company has a current ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $14.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.90.

In other Hut 8 news, Director Joseph Flinn sold 7,618 shares of Hut 8 stock in a transaction on Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.74, for a total transaction of $89,435.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,861 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $139,248.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Shenif Visram sold 20,239 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.38, for a total transaction of $270,797.82. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 43,959 shares in the company, valued at $588,171.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Joseph Flinn sold 7,618 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.74, for a total value of $89,435.32. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 11,861 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $139,248.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 12.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Hut 8

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Hut 8 by 2.0% in the second quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 48,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $730,000 after purchasing an additional 949 shares during the last quarter. Triton Wealth Management PLLC grew its holdings in Hut 8 by 24.9% during the first quarter. Triton Wealth Management PLLC now owns 12,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,000 after purchasing an additional 2,490 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank bought a new stake in Hut 8 in the second quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in Hut 8 by 27.9% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 14,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,000 after purchasing an additional 3,105 shares during the period. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Hut 8 by 280.1% in the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 5,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares during the period. 31.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hut 8 Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Hut 8 Corp., together with its subsidiaries, acquires, builds, manages, and operates data centers for digital assets mining, computing, and artificial intelligence in the United States. It operates in four segments: Digital Assets Mining, Managed Services, High Performance Computing Colocation and Cloud, and Other.

