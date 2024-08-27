Hut 8 (TSE:HUT) Stock Price Down 4.6%

Hut 8 Corp. (TSE:HUT – Get Free Report) dropped 4.6% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$15.54 and last traded at C$15.57. Approximately 49,676 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the average daily volume of 1,392,273 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$16.32.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently weighed in on HUT. HC Wainwright raised shares of Hut 8 from a “strong sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Craig Hallum upgraded shares of Hut 8 from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 16th.

Get Hut 8 alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on HUT

Hut 8 Stock Down 6.6 %

Hut 8 Company Profile

The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.27 and a beta of 3.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.19. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$19.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$14.87.

(Get Free Report)

Hut 8 Corp., together with its subsidiaries, acquires, builds, manages, and operates data centers for digital assets mining, computing, and artificial intelligence in the United States. It operates in four segments: Digital Assets Mining, Managed Services, High Performance Computing Colocation and Cloud, and Other.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Hut 8 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hut 8 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.