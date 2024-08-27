Hysan Development Company Limited (OTCMKTS:HYSNY) Short Interest Up 1,200.0% in August

Hysan Development Company Limited (OTCMKTS:HYSNY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,900 shares, an increase of 1,200.0% from the July 31st total of 300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 14,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.
Hysan Development Price Performance
Shares of HYSNY traded up $0.18 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $2.99. 14,861 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,961. Hysan Development has a twelve month low of $2.62 and a twelve month high of $4.41. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.10.
About Hysan Development
