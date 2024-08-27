Ignition (FBTC) Price Reaches $62,372.71 on Top Exchanges

Ignition (FBTC) traded down 2.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on August 27th. Ignition has a total market cap of $24.89 million and approximately $383,593.53 worth of Ignition was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ignition token can now be bought for about $62,372.71 or 1.00107597 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Ignition has traded up 3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Ignition Token Profile

Ignition’s launch date was July 11th, 2024. Ignition’s total supply is 1,055 tokens and its circulating supply is 399 tokens. Ignition’s official website is fbtc.com. Ignition’s official Twitter account is @fbtc_official.

Buying and Selling Ignition

According to CryptoCompare, “Ignition (FBTC) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2024and operates on the Ethereum platform. Ignition has a current supply of 1,054.41208138. The last known price of Ignition is 63,062.55188302 USD and is down -1.64 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 6 active market(s) with $234,746.82 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://fbtc.com/.”

