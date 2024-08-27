Imperium Technology Group Limited (OTCMKTS:IPGGF) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Imperium Technology Group Limited (OTCMKTS:IPGGF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 12,000 shares, a drop of 85.6% from the July 31st total of 83,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 35,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Imperium Technology Group Price Performance

OTCMKTS IPGGF traded down 0.02 during trading on Tuesday, reaching 0.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 400 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,432. Imperium Technology Group has a 1-year low of 0.21 and a 1-year high of 1.30. The business has a 50-day moving average price of 0.31 and a 200-day moving average price of 0.45.

About Imperium Technology Group

Imperium Technology Group Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the online gaming, cloud computing and data storage, Esports, property investment, and money lending businesses; and provision of household products in Hong Kong, the People's Republic of China, East and South Asia, and internationally.

