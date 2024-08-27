Imperium Technology Group Limited (OTCMKTS:IPGGF) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Imperium Technology Group Limited (OTCMKTS:IPGGF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 12,000 shares, a drop of 85.6% from the July 31st total of 83,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 35,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.
Imperium Technology Group Price Performance
OTCMKTS IPGGF traded down 0.02 during trading on Tuesday, reaching 0.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 400 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,432. Imperium Technology Group has a 1-year low of 0.21 and a 1-year high of 1.30. The business has a 50-day moving average price of 0.31 and a 200-day moving average price of 0.45.
About Imperium Technology Group
