Independence Bank of Kentucky Boosts Stock Holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Independence Bank of Kentucky raised its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 19.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,205 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,522 shares during the period. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF accounts for 1.2% of Independence Bank of Kentucky’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Independence Bank of Kentucky’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $4,604,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of VOO. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Creekmur Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Elevate Wealth Advisory Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 1st quarter worth $39,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC grew its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 641.7% during the 1st quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 89 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Provident Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the first quarter valued at $48,000.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VOO traded up $5.53 on Friday, reaching $516.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,102,791 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,102,286. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 52-week low of $375.95 and a 52-week high of $519.40. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $503.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $484.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $468.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.04 and a beta of 1.00.

About Vanguard S&P 500 ETF

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

