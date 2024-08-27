Independence Bank of Kentucky Raises Stock Holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Independence Bank of Kentucky boosted its holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 10.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 24,056 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,299 shares during the quarter. Visa makes up approximately 1.7% of Independence Bank of Kentucky’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Independence Bank of Kentucky’s holdings in Visa were worth $6,314,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in V. Livelsberger Financial Advisory purchased a new position in shares of Visa in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Westend Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Visa during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Visa in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. TruNorth Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Visa by 211.9% during the second quarter. TruNorth Capital Management LLC now owns 131 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the period. Finally, Bbjs Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Visa during the second quarter valued at $35,000. 82.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Visa Stock Down 0.2 %
Shares of Visa stock traded down $0.50 during trading on Friday, reaching $267.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,697,448 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,242,073. Visa Inc. has a 1-year low of $227.78 and a 1-year high of $290.96. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $265.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $273.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The company has a market cap of $487.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.95.
Visa Announces Dividend
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 9th will be issued a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 9th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.78%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.24%.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Visa from $265.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. William Blair upgraded Visa to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Visa from $315.00 to $311.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on Visa from $335.00 to $330.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Visa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Visa currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $308.50.
Visa Profile
Visa Inc operates as a payment technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, and click to pay services; Visa Direct, a solution that facilitates the delivery of funds to eligible cards, deposit accounts, and digital wallets; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral business-to-business cross-border payments network; Visa Cross-Border Solution, a cross-border consumer payments solution; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value-added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.
