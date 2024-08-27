Infineon Technologies AG (OTCMKTS:IFNNY) Short Interest Up 537.9% in August

Infineon Technologies AG (OTCMKTS:IFNNY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 148,000 shares, an increase of 537.9% from the July 31st total of 23,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 957,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Shares of IFNNY traded up $0.46 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $36.24. The company had a trading volume of 90,289 shares, compared to its average volume of 275,312. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The company has a market capitalization of $47.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.18, a P/E/G ratio of 11.67 and a beta of 1.91. Infineon Technologies has a twelve month low of $28.83 and a twelve month high of $42.45. The company’s 50-day moving average is $35.91 and its 200-day moving average is $36.50.

Infineon Technologies (OTCMKTS:IFNNY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The technology company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.04. Infineon Technologies had a net margin of 16.48% and a return on equity of 17.84%. The firm had revenue of $3.98 billion for the quarter. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Infineon Technologies will post 1.98 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Barclays upgraded Infineon Technologies to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 24th.

Infineon Technologies AG designs, develops, manufactures, and markets semiconductors and semiconductor-based solutions worldwide. Its Automotive segment offers automotive microcontrollers; 3D ToF, magnetic, and pressure sensors; discrete power semiconductors; IGBT modules; industrial microcontrollers; power and memory ICs; transceivers; diodes, MOSEFTs, and modules; and voltage regulators for use in assistance and safety systems, comfort electronics, infotainment, powertrain, and security products.

