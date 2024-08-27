Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR) CEO James P. Zallie Sells 1,000 Shares

Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR – Get Free Report) CEO James P. Zallie sold 1,000 shares of Ingredion stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.02, for a total transaction of $134,020.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 52,530 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,040,070.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Ingredion Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of INGR traded down $0.56 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $132.15. The stock had a trading volume of 71,012 shares, compared to its average volume of 382,993. The firm has a market cap of $8.68 billion, a PE ratio of 13.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.72. Ingredion Incorporated has a 1 year low of $89.54 and a 1 year high of $134.18. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $120.95 and its 200 day moving average is $117.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 2.44 and a quick ratio of 1.39.

Ingredion (NYSE:INGR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $2.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.53 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $1.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.98 billion. Ingredion had a net margin of 8.45% and a return on equity of 16.56%. The company’s revenue was down 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.32 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Ingredion Incorporated will post 9.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ingredion

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in INGR. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Ingredion by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,773,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $843,617,000 after buying an additional 427,496 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Ingredion by 4.9% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,685,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $308,009,000 after purchasing an additional 125,543 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Ingredion by 92.4% during the second quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,764,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $202,332,000 after purchasing an additional 846,967 shares during the period. Cooke & Bieler LP increased its stake in shares of Ingredion by 2.7% during the second quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 1,018,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,765,000 after buying an additional 27,087 shares during the period. Finally, Equity Investment Corp increased its stake in shares of Ingredion by 2.8% during the second quarter. Equity Investment Corp now owns 978,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,250,000 after buying an additional 26,526 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.27% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on INGR shares. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Ingredion from $141.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 15th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Ingredion from $120.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Ingredion from $126.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Barclays upgraded shares of Ingredion from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $122.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Ingredion from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $137.33.

About Ingredion

Ingredion Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells sweeteners, starches, nutrition ingredients, and biomaterial solutions derived from wet milling and processing corn, and other starch-based materials to a range of industries in North America, South America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

