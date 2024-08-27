InMed Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:INM) Short Interest Update

InMed Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:INM – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 37,500 shares, a drop of 85.2% from the July 31st total of 253,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 6,910,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in InMed Pharmaceuticals stock. Armistice Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of InMed Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:INM – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 205,968 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $86,000. Armistice Capital LLC owned approximately 3.92% of InMed Pharmaceuticals at the end of the most recent quarter. 20.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

InMed Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 5.9 %

Shares of INM stock traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $0.40. 1,162,409 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,941,385. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 5.80 and a current ratio of 6.58. InMed Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $0.12 and a one year high of $2.08. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.29.

InMed Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

InMed Pharmaceuticals Inc, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, develops a pipeline of prescription-based products. The company operates through two segments, the InMed and the BayMedica. The InMed segment researches and develops cannabinoid-based pharmaceuticals products. The BayMedica segment develops proprietary manufacturing technologies to produce and sell rare cannabinoids for the health and wellness industry.

