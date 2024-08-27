Insider Buying: Radisson Mining Resources Inc. (CVE:RDS) Senior Officer Acquires C$320,000.00 in Stock

Radisson Mining Resources Inc. (CVE:RDS – Get Free Report) Senior Officer Matthew Lamont Manson purchased 2,000,000 shares of Radisson Mining Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 26th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$0.16 per share, for a total transaction of C$320,000.00.

Radisson Mining Resources Stock Performance

Shares of RDS remained flat at C$0.16 during trading hours on Tuesday. The stock had a trading volume of 1,930,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 191,589. Radisson Mining Resources Inc. has a 12 month low of C$0.15 and a 12 month high of C$0.22. The stock has a market capitalization of C$51.28 million, a P/E ratio of -18.50 and a beta of 1.70. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$0.17.

Radisson Mining Resources Company Profile

Radisson Mining Resources Inc, a gold exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mining properties in Canada. Its flagship project is the 100% owned O'Brien gold project that comprise 120 claims covering a total area of 5,875 hectares located in the Abitibi Témiscamingue region of Quebec; and the Douay property, which comprising 30 claims covering an area of approximately 1,606 hectares located in the James Bay territory.

