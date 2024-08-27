Insider Selling: Berkshire Hathaway Inc. (NYSE:BRK-A) Major Shareholder Sells 6,754,272 Shares of Stock

Berkshire Hathaway Inc. (NYSE:BRK-A – Get Free Report) major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc sold 6,754,272 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.79, for a total value of $268,752,482.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 921,706,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,674,708,279.93. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Berkshire Hathaway Inc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, August 26th, Berkshire Hathaway Inc sold 10,975,008 shares of Berkshire Hathaway stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.87, for a total value of $437,573,568.96.

On Monday, August 19th, Berkshire Hathaway Inc sold 5,035,018 shares of Berkshire Hathaway stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.65, for a total value of $199,638,463.70.

On Thursday, August 15th, Berkshire Hathaway Inc sold 5,183,829 shares of Berkshire Hathaway stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.31, for a total value of $203,776,317.99.

On Wednesday, July 31st, Berkshire Hathaway Inc sold 6,993,520 shares of Berkshire Hathaway stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.63, for a total value of $284,146,717.60.

On Monday, July 29th, Berkshire Hathaway Inc sold 5,264,601 shares of Berkshire Hathaway stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.20, for a total value of $216,901,561.20.

On Friday, July 26th, Berkshire Hathaway Inc sold 7,526,661 shares of Berkshire Hathaway stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.70, for a total value of $313,861,763.70.

On Wednesday, July 24th, Berkshire Hathaway Inc sold 5,420,599 shares of Berkshire Hathaway stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.39, for a total value of $229,779,191.61.

On Monday, July 22nd, Berkshire Hathaway Inc sold 6,349,021 shares of Berkshire Hathaway stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.41, for a total value of $269,261,980.61.

On Friday, July 19th, Berkshire Hathaway Inc sold 12,291,807 shares of Berkshire Hathaway stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.13, for a total value of $530,145,635.91.

On Wednesday, July 17th, Berkshire Hathaway Inc sold 12,690,693 shares of Berkshire Hathaway stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.07, for a total value of $559,278,840.51.

Berkshire Hathaway Trading Up 1.4 %

Shares of BRK-A stock traded up $9,352.50 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $691,552.50. The stock had a trading volume of 1,523 shares. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $643,108.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $625,591.83.

About Berkshire Hathaway

Berkshire Hathaway Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the insurance, freight rail transportation, and utility businesses worldwide. The company provides property, casualty, life, accident, and health insurance and reinsurance; and operates railroad systems in North America. It also generates, transmits, stores, and distributes electricity from natural gas, coal, wind, solar, hydroelectric, nuclear, and geothermal sources; operates natural gas distribution and storage facilities, interstate pipelines, liquefied natural gas facilities, and compressor and meter stations; and holds interest in coal mining assets.

