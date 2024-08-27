Insider Selling: Fastly, Inc. (NYSE:FSLY) CEO Sells 12,163 Shares of Stock

Fastly, Inc. (NYSE:FSLY – Get Free Report) CEO Todd Nightingale sold 12,163 shares of Fastly stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.25, for a total transaction of $76,018.75. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,650,789 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,317,431.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Todd Nightingale also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Fastly alerts:

On Friday, August 16th, Todd Nightingale sold 66,066 shares of Fastly stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.18, for a total transaction of $408,287.88.

Fastly Trading Down 3.9 %

FSLY traded down $0.24 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $5.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,643,833 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,888,611. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $7.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 3.83 and a quick ratio of 3.83. The stock has a market cap of $815.73 million, a PE ratio of -6.00 and a beta of 1.13. Fastly, Inc. has a twelve month low of $5.52 and a twelve month high of $25.87.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Fastly ( NYSE:FSLY Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $132.37 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $131.62 million. Fastly had a negative return on equity of 15.82% and a negative net margin of 25.26%. Fastly’s revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.32) EPS. On average, analysts expect that Fastly, Inc. will post -1.08 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on FSLY shares. DA Davidson downgraded shares of Fastly from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $24.00 to $8.50 in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Citigroup cut their price objective on Fastly from $15.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Fastly from $12.00 to $7.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Bank of America downgraded Fastly from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $18.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Fastly from $18.00 to $9.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.81.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Fastly

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Point72 DIFC Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Fastly during the 2nd quarter worth $38,000. Cambridge Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Fastly during the 1st quarter worth $39,000. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Fastly by 27,666.7% during the 1st quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 4,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 4,150 shares during the last quarter. EMC Capital Management increased its holdings in shares of Fastly by 400.0% during the 2nd quarter. EMC Capital Management now owns 7,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 6,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fastly during the 4th quarter worth $61,000. 79.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Fastly Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Fastly, Inc operates an edge cloud platform for processing, serving, and securing its customer's applications in the United States, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and internationally. The edge cloud is a category of Infrastructure as a Service that enables developers to build, secure, and deliver digital experiences at the edge of the internet.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Fastly Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fastly and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.