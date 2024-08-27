Insider Selling: Innospec Inc. (NASDAQ:IOSP) CFO Sells 6,602 Shares of Stock

Innospec Inc. (NASDAQ:IOSP – Get Free Report) CFO Ian Cleminson sold 6,602 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.60, for a total transaction of $749,987.20. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 16,394 shares in the company, valued at $1,862,358.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Ian Cleminson also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, August 26th, Ian Cleminson sold 3,398 shares of Innospec stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.74, for a total transaction of $389,886.52.

IOSP traded down $0.05 on Tuesday, hitting $113.89. 209,104 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 107,065. Innospec Inc. has a 12-month low of $95.69 and a 12-month high of $133.71. The company has a 50 day moving average of $120.40 and a 200-day moving average of $123.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.84 billion, a PE ratio of 19.34 and a beta of 1.10.

Innospec ( NASDAQ:IOSP Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.02. Innospec had a return on equity of 14.15% and a net margin of 7.90%. The business had revenue of $435.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $468.73 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.28 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Innospec Inc. will post 5.95 EPS for the current year.

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of Innospec from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Creative Planning increased its stake in shares of Innospec by 4.3% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 4,762 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $589,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its position in Innospec by 12.1% in the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 3,391 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $419,000 after purchasing an additional 367 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in Innospec by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 13,892 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,717,000 after purchasing an additional 522 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in Innospec by 51.9% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 24,232 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,995,000 after purchasing an additional 8,276 shares during the period. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its position in Innospec by 117.3% during the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 81,311 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $10,049,000 after purchasing an additional 43,898 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.64% of the company’s stock.

Innospec Inc develops, manufactures, blends, markets, and supplies specialty chemicals in the United States, rest of North America, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company's Fuel Specialties segment offers a range of specialty chemical products that are used as additives in additives in diesel, jet, marine, fuel oil and other fuels.

