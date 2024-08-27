Insider Selling: Mercantile Bank Co. (NASDAQ:MBWM) Director Sells 5,000 Shares of Stock

Mercantile Bank Co. (NASDAQ:MBWM – Get Free Report) Director Michael H. Price sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.57, for a total value of $227,850.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 21,556 shares in the company, valued at approximately $982,306.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Mercantile Bank Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ MBWM traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $45.39. The stock had a trading volume of 44,577 shares, compared to its average volume of 71,177. The company has a market capitalization of $731.73 million, a PE ratio of 8.81 and a beta of 0.98. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $42.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $39.30. Mercantile Bank Co. has a 1 year low of $30.12 and a 1 year high of $51.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09.

Get Mercantile Bank alerts:

Mercantile Bank (NASDAQ:MBWM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.17. Mercantile Bank had a return on equity of 15.80% and a net margin of 23.99%. The business had revenue of $88.56 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $56.23 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.27 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Mercantile Bank Co. will post 4.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mercantile Bank Increases Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Mercantile Bank

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. This is a boost from Mercantile Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 6th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.17%. Mercantile Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.91%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new stake in Mercantile Bank during the first quarter worth $452,000. Empowered Funds LLC grew its stake in shares of Mercantile Bank by 8.1% in the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 46,537 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,791,000 after buying an additional 3,500 shares in the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Mercantile Bank by 16.7% in the first quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,653 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $410,000 after buying an additional 1,523 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Mercantile Bank in the fourth quarter valued at $219,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its stake in shares of Mercantile Bank by 9.2% in the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 4,660 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $179,000 after buying an additional 392 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.63% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on MBWM shares. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Mercantile Bank from $42.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Janney Montgomery Scott downgraded Mercantile Bank from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $51.00 target price (up previously from $47.00) on shares of Mercantile Bank in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $52.00.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on MBWM

About Mercantile Bank

(Get Free Report)

Mercantile Bank Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Mercantile Bank of Michigan that provides commercial and retail banking services to small- to medium-sized businesses and individuals in the United States. It accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, and term certificate accounts; time deposits; and certificates of deposit.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Mercantile Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mercantile Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.