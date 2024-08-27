Insider Selling: Precision Drilling Co. (TSE:PD) Director Sells C$260,167.95 in Stock

Precision Drilling Co. (TSE:PD – Get Free Report) (NYSE:PDS) Director David Williams sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$74.33, for a total value of C$260,167.95.

TSE:PD traded down C$2.32 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching C$97.70. The stock had a trading volume of 10,029 shares, compared to its average volume of 81,319. Precision Drilling Co. has a twelve month low of C$67.46 and a twelve month high of C$109.20. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$96.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$93.76. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.24, a PEG ratio of -3.24 and a beta of 2.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.37, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.51.

Precision Drilling (TSE:PD – Get Free Report) (NYSE:PDS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported C$1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.85) by C$2.29. Precision Drilling had a return on equity of 15.01% and a net margin of 11.71%. The business had revenue of C$429.21 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$423.50 million. On average, analysts expect that Precision Drilling Co. will post 10.3995749 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on PD shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Precision Drilling from C$122.00 to C$125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Precision Drilling from C$115.00 to C$140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Precision Drilling from C$136.00 to C$143.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. ATB Capital boosted their price target on Precision Drilling from C$120.00 to C$123.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, CIBC increased their price objective on Precision Drilling from C$130.00 to C$140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$131.00.

Precision Drilling Corporation, a drilling company, provides onshore drilling, completion, and production services to exploration and production companies in the oil and natural gas and geothermal industries in North America and the Middle East. The company operates through Contract Drilling Services and Completion and Production Services segments.

