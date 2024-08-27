Insider Selling: Walker & Dunlop, Inc. (NYSE:WD) COO Sells 13,870 Shares of Stock

Walker & Dunlop, Inc. (NYSE:WD – Get Free Report) COO Stephen P. Theobald sold 13,870 shares of Walker & Dunlop stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.10, for a total value of $1,471,607.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 53,869 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,715,500.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Walker & Dunlop Stock Performance

NYSE:WD traded down $1.14 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $106.41. The company had a trading volume of 102,707 shares, compared to its average volume of 211,906. Walker & Dunlop, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $62.51 and a fifty-two week high of $113.67. The firm has a market cap of $3.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.23 and a beta of 1.55. The business’s fifty day moving average is $101.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $97.11.

Walker & Dunlop (NYSE:WD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The financial services provider reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.07. Walker & Dunlop had a return on equity of 9.65% and a net margin of 8.41%. The company had revenue of $270.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $274.50 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.98 EPS. Walker & Dunlop’s revenue was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Walker & Dunlop, Inc. will post 5.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Walker & Dunlop Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 22nd will be issued a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 22nd. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.44%. Walker & Dunlop’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 94.89%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wedbush lifted their price target on shares of Walker & Dunlop from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. StockNews.com raised shares of Walker & Dunlop from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, August 11th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their target price on shares of Walker & Dunlop from $105.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Walker & Dunlop

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Creative Planning raised its position in shares of Walker & Dunlop by 37.8% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 11,258 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,106,000 after purchasing an additional 3,086 shares during the period. Algert Global LLC bought a new stake in Walker & Dunlop during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $332,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in Walker & Dunlop by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 18,212 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,788,000 after buying an additional 1,156 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Walker & Dunlop by 6.8% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 3,223 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $316,000 after buying an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in Walker & Dunlop by 2.6% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,398 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $432,000 after buying an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.97% of the company’s stock.

About Walker & Dunlop

Walker & Dunlop, Inc, through its subsidiaries, originates, sells, and services a range of multifamily and other commercial real estate financing products and services for owners and developers of real estate in the United States. It operates through three segments: Capital Markets, Servicing & Asset Management, and Corporate.

